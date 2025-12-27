Books That Navigate the Warming World: Insights from Literature

In a rapidly warming world, literature emerges as a beacon, offering guidance and understanding to grapple with climate change. As part of The Conversation's Climate Storytelling series, experts have highlighted pivotal books set to release in 2026. These works traverse varied genres, offering insights into our planet's past and future.

'Surviving Climate and Chaos' by Evan Jevnikar provides a unique dinosaur narrative intertwined with climate resilience, drawing parallels between prehistoric and present-day climate changes. 'Called By the Hills' by Anuradha Roy offers a personal glimpse into the Himalayas, echoing climate impact on an unending forest.

In 'Despite it All', journalist Fred Pearce argues against climate defeatism, emphasizing collective action. Hazel Sheffield's 'Frontierlands' documents Britain's unused properties, advocating community-centric solutions. Rebecca Solnit, Arthur Snell, and others contribute to this critical discourse, blending history, activism, and hopeful futures.

