Books That Navigate the Warming World: Insights from Literature
Literature serves as a compass for understanding climate change, with experts recommending books for 2026 that explore the theme. From examining dinosaur survival to personal memoirs in the Himalayas, these books offer insights, parallels, and hope grounded in scientific evidence and creative storytelling.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a rapidly warming world, literature emerges as a beacon, offering guidance and understanding to grapple with climate change. As part of The Conversation's Climate Storytelling series, experts have highlighted pivotal books set to release in 2026. These works traverse varied genres, offering insights into our planet's past and future.
'Surviving Climate and Chaos' by Evan Jevnikar provides a unique dinosaur narrative intertwined with climate resilience, drawing parallels between prehistoric and present-day climate changes. 'Called By the Hills' by Anuradha Roy offers a personal glimpse into the Himalayas, echoing climate impact on an unending forest.
In 'Despite it All', journalist Fred Pearce argues against climate defeatism, emphasizing collective action. Hazel Sheffield's 'Frontierlands' documents Britain's unused properties, advocating community-centric solutions. Rebecca Solnit, Arthur Snell, and others contribute to this critical discourse, blending history, activism, and hopeful futures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England's Victory Down Under: Root's Resilience and Team Triumphs
Marathon Running: A Test of Endurance and Heart Resilience
U.S. Stocks Hover at Record Highs Amid Economic Resilience and AI-Fueled Optimism
Alaa Abd el-Fattah: A Symbol of Resilience Returns Home
Mehul Purohit Applauds ‘Dhurandhar’ as a Masterclass in Authentic Storytelling and Emotional Branding