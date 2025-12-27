Left Menu

Books That Navigate the Warming World: Insights from Literature

Literature serves as a compass for understanding climate change, with experts recommending books for 2026 that explore the theme. From examining dinosaur survival to personal memoirs in the Himalayas, these books offer insights, parallels, and hope grounded in scientific evidence and creative storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:45 IST
Books That Navigate the Warming World: Insights from Literature
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a rapidly warming world, literature emerges as a beacon, offering guidance and understanding to grapple with climate change. As part of The Conversation's Climate Storytelling series, experts have highlighted pivotal books set to release in 2026. These works traverse varied genres, offering insights into our planet's past and future.

'Surviving Climate and Chaos' by Evan Jevnikar provides a unique dinosaur narrative intertwined with climate resilience, drawing parallels between prehistoric and present-day climate changes. 'Called By the Hills' by Anuradha Roy offers a personal glimpse into the Himalayas, echoing climate impact on an unending forest.

In 'Despite it All', journalist Fred Pearce argues against climate defeatism, emphasizing collective action. Hazel Sheffield's 'Frontierlands' documents Britain's unused properties, advocating community-centric solutions. Rebecca Solnit, Arthur Snell, and others contribute to this critical discourse, blending history, activism, and hopeful futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Escalating Conflict

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Esca...

 Global
2
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

 India
3
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India
4
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025