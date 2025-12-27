Left Menu

Cricket Comeback: Josh Tongue Sparks England Triumph in Melbourne

England fast bowler Josh Tongue considered retiring due to injuries but made a compelling comeback against Australia in the fourth Ashes test. Taking a five-wicket haul, he led England to a four-wicket win in Melbourne. His performance earned him 'Player of the Match' and marked England's first test victory in Australia in 15 years.

England fast bowler Josh Tongue, once considering retirement due to successive injuries, orchestrated a stellar comeback in the fourth Ashes test in Melbourne, guiding his team to a four-wicket victory against Australia.

In a crucial first innings performance, Tongue secured a five-wicket haul with figures of 5-45, reducing Australia to a mere 152. His bowling brilliance continued into the second innings, contributing to a batting collapse that secured England's win, even as fellow pacer Gus Atkinson exited the pitch with an injury.

Reflecting on his journey, Tongue, who suffered from thoracic outlet syndrome and other setbacks early in his career, expressed gratitude for his persistence in pursuing cricket dreams. His efforts marked England's first test win on Australian soil since the 2010-11 series, despite Australia's prevailing series lead.

