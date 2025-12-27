Karnataka Minister Critiques Central Repeal of MGNREGA

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a scathing critique of the Modi government's passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill in Parliament, asserting that it effectively nullifies the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Kharge accused the Centre of eliminating a crucial employment safety net for rural citizens.

Addressing a press conference, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister criticized the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (VB G-RAM-G) for neither reforming nor strengthening the existing employment framework. He argued that the repeal marks a shift from a demand-driven right to a supply-driven scheme.

Kharge raised concerns over the bill empowering the Centre to dictate state-specific allocations, potentially leading to rural labor exploitation and bypassing minimum wage laws. He urged the state government to resist what he called an anti-poor move detrimental to employment security, federalism, and rural livelihoods.