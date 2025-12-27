Left Menu

England Ends Winless Streak in Australia with Thrilling Boxing Day Test Victory

England secured a long-awaited Test victory against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. Skipper Ben Stokes praised newcomers Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell for key performances, as the win snapped an 18-match winless streak in Australia. The team overcame numerous off-field controversies to claim a satisfying triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:07 IST
England Ends Winless Streak in Australia with Thrilling Boxing Day Test Victory
Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a much-anticipated showdown, England broke an 18-match winless streak on Australian soil by claiming victory in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, marking its first Test win in Australia for veterans Joe Root and Ben Stokes. The triumph was secured despite a series already retained by Australia.

England captain Ben Stokes lauded his team's performance, highlighting the efforts of newcomers Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell. The victory arrives amid background controversies involving the team's behavior and heavy scrutiny of their aggressive 'Bazball' approach, which emphasizes immediate offensive play and focusing on positive outcomes.

England's success was partly credited to crucial innings from Harry Brook and Bethell, paired with impressive bowling performances by Tongue and Brydon Carse. The win was hard-fought, as Australia set up a competitive target. Ultimately, steady contributions and strategic discipline cemented England's memorable win.

TRENDING

1
Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

 Global
2
Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

 India
3
Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

 India
4
Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impressive Ashes Test Victory

Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impres...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025