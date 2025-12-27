England Ends Winless Streak in Australia with Thrilling Boxing Day Test Victory

In a much-anticipated showdown, England broke an 18-match winless streak on Australian soil by claiming victory in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, marking its first Test win in Australia for veterans Joe Root and Ben Stokes. The triumph was secured despite a series already retained by Australia.

England captain Ben Stokes lauded his team's performance, highlighting the efforts of newcomers Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell. The victory arrives amid background controversies involving the team's behavior and heavy scrutiny of their aggressive 'Bazball' approach, which emphasizes immediate offensive play and focusing on positive outcomes.

England's success was partly credited to crucial innings from Harry Brook and Bethell, paired with impressive bowling performances by Tongue and Brydon Carse. The win was hard-fought, as Australia set up a competitive target. Ultimately, steady contributions and strategic discipline cemented England's memorable win.