In a cautionary statement, former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel highlighted the deceptive calm in Bangladesh, describing it as "the calm before the storm." He attributed this fragility to the influence of jihadist elements on the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Goel expressed disappointment with Yunus, an internationally recognized figure, for not stabilizing Bangladesh's political climate. He cited the interim leader's decision-making as heavily influenced by external jihadist pressures, complicating the country's internal dynamics.

The diplomat's warning followed the assassination of Osman Hadi, a significant figure in last year's July Uprising, triggering renewed protests across Dhaka. As tensions rise, the situation threatens to grow more intricate and unpredictable due to these external influences.