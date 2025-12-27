Dangers Lurk Amid Bangladesh's Political Calm, Warns Ex-Diplomat
Former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel cautions that Bangladesh's recent calm is deceptive, with rising jihadist influence impacting interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's decisions amidst ongoing unrest following Osman Hadi's death. The volatile political climate is poised for complexity as external pressures mount.
- Country:
- India
In a cautionary statement, former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel highlighted the deceptive calm in Bangladesh, describing it as "the calm before the storm." He attributed this fragility to the influence of jihadist elements on the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.
Goel expressed disappointment with Yunus, an internationally recognized figure, for not stabilizing Bangladesh's political climate. He cited the interim leader's decision-making as heavily influenced by external jihadist pressures, complicating the country's internal dynamics.
The diplomat's warning followed the assassination of Osman Hadi, a significant figure in last year's July Uprising, triggering renewed protests across Dhaka. As tensions rise, the situation threatens to grow more intricate and unpredictable due to these external influences.