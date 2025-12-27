Left Menu

Dangers Lurk Amid Bangladesh's Political Calm, Warns Ex-Diplomat

Former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel cautions that Bangladesh's recent calm is deceptive, with rising jihadist influence impacting interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's decisions amidst ongoing unrest following Osman Hadi's death. The volatile political climate is poised for complexity as external pressures mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:00 IST
Dangers Lurk Amid Bangladesh's Political Calm, Warns Ex-Diplomat
Former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a cautionary statement, former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel highlighted the deceptive calm in Bangladesh, describing it as "the calm before the storm." He attributed this fragility to the influence of jihadist elements on the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Goel expressed disappointment with Yunus, an internationally recognized figure, for not stabilizing Bangladesh's political climate. He cited the interim leader's decision-making as heavily influenced by external jihadist pressures, complicating the country's internal dynamics.

The diplomat's warning followed the assassination of Osman Hadi, a significant figure in last year's July Uprising, triggering renewed protests across Dhaka. As tensions rise, the situation threatens to grow more intricate and unpredictable due to these external influences.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering Development

Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering D...

 India
3
Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

 India
4
Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight

Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025