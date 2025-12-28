'Tu Meri Main Tera': Box Office Success Story

Left Menu

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, has made a significant impact at the domestic box office, grossing over Rs 20 crore in just three days. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, this film reunites the popular duo after their successful project in 2019.

Updated: 28-12-2025 11:51 IST
'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, has amassed over Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office in its opening three days.

The film's makers celebrated the achievement on Instagram, detailing the day-wise box office collection, which started at Rs 8.46 crore and added Rs 6.03 and Rs 6.75 crore on subsequent days.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film marks yet another collaboration between Aaryan and Panday. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

