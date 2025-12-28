Supreme Court to Hear Key Appeal in Unnao Rape Case Saga

The Supreme Court is poised to examine a pivotal appeal submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Delhi High Court's suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the notorious Unnao rape case. The hearing is set for Monday, as detailed in the official cause list.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, will convene for the hearing regarding Sengar, an expelled BJP MLA. A separate petition by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar, which critiques the Delhi High Court's decision, will also be reviewed.

The CBI contends that Sengar, being an MLA at the time of the crime, should be considered a public servant under the POCSO Act, referencing a precedent in the L K Advani case. The agency maintains that the high court erroneously granted Sengar bail and ignored the responsibilities inherent to his former public office.