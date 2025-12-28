Left Menu

President Murmu Rides the Waves: A Historic Dive into Naval Waters

President Droupadi Murmu took a historic submarine sortie aboard INS Vaghsheer, becoming the second Indian President to do so. Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Murmu toured the advanced Kalvari class submarine, emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening its naval capabilities for security in the Indian Ocean.

Updated: 28-12-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic naval endeavor, President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a submarine sortie aboard Indian Navy's INS Vaghsheer on the Western seaboard, marking her as the second Indian President to experience such a mission.

Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, President Murmu boarded the Kalvari class submarine from Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka. This move signifies her role as the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, following the first presidential submarine sortie by APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006.

Commissioned in January, INS Vaghsheer is the final vessel of the P75 Scorpene project, heralded for its silent capabilities and advanced technology designed for versatile missions. The development of Karwar base highlights India's strategic focus on long-term security in the Indian Ocean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

