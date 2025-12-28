Patna Zoo Embraces Innovative Winter Care for Animals

Patna's Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, commonly referred to as Patna Zoo, is adopting innovative measures to ensure the well-being of its animals during the harsh winter months. Zoo director Hemant Patil announced the implementation of oil heaters and fluorescent and UV lights to help maintain optimal conditions for the animals, replacing outdated rod heaters and blowers.

This strategic move is aimed at improving air quality within the enclosures, as previous methods increased carbon dioxide levels, potentially harming the animals. Furthermore, the zoo has introduced enhanced dietary plans for the animals, such as feeding chyawanprash to primates, to bolster their immunity against the cold.

Patna Zoo is also focusing on altering the bloodlines of its animals to prevent genetic diseases. According to Patil, male-to-male swaps with other large zoos across the country are underway, with international arrangements being considered. Recent developments in the zoo's facilities have garnered positive feedback from Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who assured continued government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)