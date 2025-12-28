President Murmu's Historic Visit to Jharkhand: Celebrating Santali Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Jharkhand for three days, covering key cities such as Jamshedpur, Gumla, and Ranchi. During her visit, she will commemorate 100 years of the Ol Chiki script, a pivotal cultural contribution to the Santali language.

In addition to attending the centennial event in Jamshedpur, President Murmu will address the 15th convocation ceremony at the National Institute of Technology. Her presence highlights the blend of cultural celebration and academic recognition in the state.

Security measures have intensified, including drone restrictions and traffic curbs in Ranchi, to ensure her safety throughout the visit. High-profile attendees will include state officials and cultural leaders, underscoring the significance of this visit.

