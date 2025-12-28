Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of key settlements in Ukraine's eastern regions, according to a statement released by the Russian defense ministry on Sunday.

The settlements affected include Huliaipole, Myrnohrad, Artemivka, Rodynske, and Vilne in the Donetsk region, along with Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

While the Russian government's announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)