Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine
Russian troops have reportedly taken control of several settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Russian defense ministry reported the capture of Huliaipole, Myrnohrad, Artemivka, Rodynske, Vilne, and Stepnohirsk. However, Reuters has not independently confirmed these claims.
Russian forces have reportedly seized control of key settlements in Ukraine's eastern regions, according to a statement released by the Russian defense ministry on Sunday.
The settlements affected include Huliaipole, Myrnohrad, Artemivka, Rodynske, and Vilne in the Donetsk region, along with Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.
While the Russian government's announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the situation on the ground.
