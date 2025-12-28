Left Menu

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of several settlements in Ukraine's Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Russian defense ministry reported the capture of Huliaipole, Myrnohrad, Artemivka, Rodynske, Vilne, and Stepnohirsk. However, Reuters has not independently confirmed these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:00 IST
Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of key settlements in Ukraine's eastern regions, according to a statement released by the Russian defense ministry on Sunday.

The settlements affected include Huliaipole, Myrnohrad, Artemivka, Rodynske, and Vilne in the Donetsk region, along with Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

While the Russian government's announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025