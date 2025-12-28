Inquilab Moncho Leader's Murder Suspects on the Run: Cross-Border Chase
Two primary suspects in the murder of Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi have fled Bangladesh and are believed to be in India, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Hadi was shot during an election campaign and later died of his injuries. The Bangladesh government is working with Indian authorities for their extradition.
Two primary suspects in the assassination of Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi have reportedly crossed into India, as confirmed by a senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police official. The suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, are believed to have fled with assistance to the Indian state of Meghalaya.
Hadi, a vocal youth leader, was shot on December 12 during an election rally and succumbed to his injuries six days later in Singapore. Authorities are actively collaborating with Indian officials to ensure the suspects are extradited back to Bangladesh.
The police investigation, nearing completion, has already led to 11 arrests in connection with Hadi's murder, with several confessions obtained. The murder appears premeditated, with significant financial resources reportedly involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
