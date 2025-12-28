Tharoor and Singh Unite for Congress Reinvigoration

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has backed party colleague Digvijaya Singh's call to boost the organization's strength. During Congress' 140th Foundation Day event at Indira Bhawan, Tharoor emphasized the necessity of grassroots reinforcement to effectively counter the BJP's influence.

The meeting follows Singh's remarks that lauded the organizational discipline of RSS-BJP, highlighting the political ascension of Narendra Modi. He called for Congress to intensify and restructure its grassroots efforts to compete with the ruling party's dominance.

Other senior Congress members, including Supriya Shrinate and Salman Khurshid, reiterated the party's historical significance and opposed the ideological principles of their political rivals, stressing that Congress' legacy remains untouchable.