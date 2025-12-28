Farewell to Brigitte Bardot: Icon of Cinema and Animal Advocacy

The world mourns the loss of Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress who passed away at 91, leaving an indelible mark on both cinema and animal advocacy. Her contributions to the film industry and her fervent devotion to animal rights are celebrated by leaders and organizations globally.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, acknowledging Bardot's remarkable life, characterized by her dazzling career in cinema, her iconic status as Marianne, and her enduring commitment to freedom and universal values. Her passion for animals was equally applauded, having stepped away from stardom to champion their cause.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation and other advocates remember her significant role in transforming animal welfare standards. Bardot's legacy endures as a testament to her courage, character, and profound impact across different spheres, making her a cherished figure in French cultural history.