Left Menu

Farewell to Brigitte Bardot: Icon of Cinema and Animal Advocacy

Brigitte Bardot, renowned French actress and animal rights advocate, passed away at 91. Known for her iconic roles and as the face of Marianne, she left a legacy in film and animal welfare. Tributes highlight her passion, impact on French history, and dedication to animal protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:36 IST
Farewell to Brigitte Bardot: Icon of Cinema and Animal Advocacy

The world mourns the loss of Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress who passed away at 91, leaving an indelible mark on both cinema and animal advocacy. Her contributions to the film industry and her fervent devotion to animal rights are celebrated by leaders and organizations globally.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, acknowledging Bardot's remarkable life, characterized by her dazzling career in cinema, her iconic status as Marianne, and her enduring commitment to freedom and universal values. Her passion for animals was equally applauded, having stepped away from stardom to champion their cause.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation and other advocates remember her significant role in transforming animal welfare standards. Bardot's legacy endures as a testament to her courage, character, and profound impact across different spheres, making her a cherished figure in French cultural history.

TRENDING

1
Office Space Tussle: Political Harmony in Thiruvananthapuram

Office Space Tussle: Political Harmony in Thiruvananthapuram

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

 India
3
Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

 India
4
President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025