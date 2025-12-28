Left Menu

TMC Ensures Transparency in Civic Polls with Comprehensive Verification Drive

The Thane Municipal Corporation completed a verification exercise to prevent repeat voting. Of 83,645 flagged voters, 67,071 were cleared as not repeat voters, while 16,574 were confirmed as genuine repeats. Measures are being taken to prevent double voting and ensure electoral transparency and accuracy.

TMC Ensures Transparency in Civic Polls with Comprehensive Verification Drive
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken decisive steps to ensure electoral integrity by completing a rigorous verification process to check for potential repeat voters in the upcoming civic polls, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The extensive verification found that out of 83,645 suspected repeat voters, 67,071 individuals were wrongly flagged, with discrepancies between their names and photographs confirming their validity as unique voters. Consequently, the star marking these names as questionable will be removed to ensure a hassle-free voting experience.

However, 16,574 instances were identified as genuine repeat voters. Such voters will face additional scrutiny and must provide a written declaration on polling day to prevent any double-voting attempts, safeguarding the transparency of the electoral process.

