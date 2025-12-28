Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India in fourth Women’s T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:33 IST
