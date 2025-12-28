Left Menu

Bullion Bounce: Gold and Silver Shine Amid Global Trade Tensions

Gold and silver prices are set to remain stable as traders await vital economic cues from the US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. Despite a surge in prices in recent years, the momentum is expected to continue into 2026 driven by global rate cuts, safe-haven appeal, and strong industrial demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:31 IST
  India

Gold and silver are poised to maintain their stability as the market awaits key insights from the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting minutes. Analysts predict that, despite subdued trading, bullion prices will gain traction next week, further bolstered by pending home sales data and FOMC minutes.

Looking ahead to 2026, gold and silver are anticipated to persist in their upward trend. This projection is fueled by the likelihood of global rate cuts, a continued safe-haven appeal, and robust industrial demand. Traders, however, should brace for a moderated pace of gains following a notably strong 2025.

Domestic and international markets have already witnessed significant gains. Gold futures have soared on the Multi Commodity Exchange, with predictions eyeing further increases, while silver has also experienced remarkable growth driven by industrial demand from new-age sectors and global supply constraints, particularly influenced by China's export restrictions.

