Eviction Drive in Assam: Over 360 Families Displaced from Grazing Land

The administration's eviction drive in Assam's Biswanath district has cleared over 87 acres of designated grazing land, impacting more than 360 families. Biswanath District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia confirmed the peaceful execution of the drive that began early Sunday morning.

Eviction notices were sent to 435 families in August for allegedly encroaching on approximately 265 bighas (87.45 acres) of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR). However, legal intervention stopped the process for 68 families who moved to the Gauhati High Court against the notice.

Despite some court interventions, the eviction proceeded for 367 families, with around 20 excavators and substantial security ensuring the operation remained peaceful. An alleged encroacher, Alap Uddin Haji, claimed ignorance about the land's status as VGR, stating his family's longstanding residence and unsuccessful attempts to secure land rights from authorities.

