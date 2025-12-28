Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Alawite Protests and Counterdemonstrations Rock Syria's Coast

Tensions in Syria escalated after clashes between Alawite protesters and counterdemonstrators erupted in coastal cities following a bombing at an Alawite mosque in Homs. The attack killed eight people, with Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claiming responsibility. The region has seen increased sectarian violence since the fall of Assad's regime.

Clashes erupted on Syria's coast as protesters from the Alawite minority confronted counterdemonstrators on Sunday. This comes two days after a bombing at an Alawite mosque in Homs killed eight during prayers.

Thousands gathered in Latakia and Tartous, with preliminary findings suggesting explosive devices were planted inside the mosque. No suspects have been publicly identified in Friday's bombing.

The attack was claimed by Saraya Ansar al-Sunna, targeting the Alawite sect, which some hard-line Islamists view as apostates. Alawite leader Ghazal Ghazal, from outside Syria, called for the demonstrations.

