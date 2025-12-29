Miley Cyrus' Musical Pitch Lands Song in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Miley Cyrus has successfully integrated her music into Hollywood's cinematic landscape by proactively pitching her songwriting talents. At the 2025 Oscars and various industry events, Cyrus revealed she discussed her enthusiasm for writing music with filmmakers, leading to her contribution of the song 'Dream As One' for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

This marks another achievement for the 33-year-old artist, known for her strategic outreach similar to her previous success with the Golden Globe-nominated song 'Beautiful That Way' for Gia Coppola's 'The Last Showgirl'. During the 2024 D23 Expo, she approached director James Cameron with a casual, yet fortuitous proposition: "Just lemme know if you ever need any music." Her timing coincided perfectly with the development of the next 'Avatar' film.

Cyrus emphasizes her emotional bond with film music, citing how songs become synonymous with storytelling in cinema. Her experience extends beyond songwriting, having appeared on-screen in productions such as last year's 'Drive-Away Dolls' and 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas', where she played herself. 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is currently showing in theaters.