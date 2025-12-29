Kiran Rao Recovers After Appendix Surgery: A Journey of Gratitude

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared an update on her health, revealing on social media her recovery following appendix surgery. Rao, known for directing 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Dhobi Ghat', posted a heartfelt note of thanks to her supporters and the medical team.

She humorously described her unexpected medical event, thanking her doctor, Kayomarz Kapadia, and her friends and family, including actor Aamir Khan, for their support. The filmmaker's post also included images from her hospital stay and her journey home.

Her latest project, 'Laapataa Ladies', was recently selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. The film was under the production of Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios, and Kindling Pictures.

(With inputs from agencies.)