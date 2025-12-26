Left Menu

UP man arrested for recording Instagram reel inside police jeep

The action was taken after the reel featuring Avneesh, a resident of Daulatpur, went viral on social media.The vehicle was parked on the roadside, and its driver had ventured ahead to get a mechanic and get it repaired. In the meantime, Avneesh allegedly sat inside the vehicle, recorded a clip and uploaded it on Instagram, with a film song as background music.

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:17 IST
UP man arrested for recording Instagram reel inside police jeep
  • Country:
  • India

Police here have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly shooting an Instagram reel inside a police vehicle, officials said on Friday. The action was taken after the reel featuring Avneesh, a resident of Daulatpur, went viral on social media.

The vehicle was parked on the roadside, and its driver had ventured ahead to get a mechanic and get it repaired. In the meantime, Avneesh allegedly sat inside the vehicle, recorded a clip and uploaded it on Instagram, with a film song as background music. Senior police officers took note of the viral clip and, after verification, confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the Saket police station in Etah district.

The accused was subsequently arrested, who admitted his mistake and assured the police that he would not repeat such an act, an official said.

Station House Officer Videsh Rathi said the accused had confessed to making and uploading the video from a government vehicle without permission, which constitutes a punishable offence.

He said legal proceedings are being initiated against the accused, and he will be produced before the court.

The police also issued a warning that strict action would be taken against anyone found misusing government property or indulging in activities that harm the image of the police department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmate transfer plea ruling

Unfortunate PIL was dismissed, will not let the issue die: Mehbooba on inmat...

 India
2
BJP’s success in Panchayat polls show anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: Vijayendra

BJP’s success in Panchayat polls show anger against Cong govt in Karnataka: ...

 India
3
Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata

Pro-Hindu activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kol...

 India
4
Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

Tractor wholesale volume may grow 15-17 pc this fiscal: ICRA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025