Celebrating Shyam Benegal: LIFF 2026 Honors a Cinematic Legend

In a significant move, the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) has announced that its 2026 edition will pay tribute to the esteemed filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Known as a pioneer of the parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, Benegal's legacy will be highlighted through screenings of his iconic films.

Set for June-July 2026, the festival will not only showcase Benegal's work but also a wide array of restored 1950s classics. Festival Director Cary Sawhney shared plans to feature films in diverse languages such as Punjabi, Gujarati, and South Indian, aiming to reflect the multiplicity of Indian cinema.

In an effort to champion inclusivity, Sawhney emphasized the importance of showcasing women filmmakers and LGBTQ narratives. "We seek unique stories that resonate with our audience," he said, highlighting the festival's commitment to broadening its cultural representation.