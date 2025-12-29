Left Menu

Celebrating Shyam Benegal: LIFF 2026 Honors a Cinematic Legend

The London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) 2026 edition will honor filmmaker Shyam Benegal. The festival will screen his films, restored 1950s classics, and diverse Indian cinema in multiple languages. Festival director Cary Sawhney emphasizes the representation of women filmmakers and LGBTQ stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:35 IST
Celebrating Shyam Benegal: LIFF 2026 Honors a Cinematic Legend
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) has announced that its 2026 edition will pay tribute to the esteemed filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Known as a pioneer of the parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, Benegal's legacy will be highlighted through screenings of his iconic films.

Set for June-July 2026, the festival will not only showcase Benegal's work but also a wide array of restored 1950s classics. Festival Director Cary Sawhney shared plans to feature films in diverse languages such as Punjabi, Gujarati, and South Indian, aiming to reflect the multiplicity of Indian cinema.

In an effort to champion inclusivity, Sawhney emphasized the importance of showcasing women filmmakers and LGBTQ narratives. "We seek unique stories that resonate with our audience," he said, highlighting the festival's commitment to broadening its cultural representation.

TRENDING

1
Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

 Russia
2
One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real Estate

One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real E...

 India
3
Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace

Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace

 Taiwan
4
Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025