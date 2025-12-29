Left Menu

Silver's Shiny Plummet: A Market Recalibration

Silver prices fell by nearly 3% as investors took profits after recent gains. The metal had reached a lifetime high, only to drop significantly during a volatile session on the MCX. In parallel, gold also experienced profit-booking, showing similar patterns of depreciation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, silver prices retreated by nearly 3% from their record highs, closing at Rs 2.32 lakh per kg on the futures market as investors booked profits. This dip followed a sharp rise, which saw the metal touching a new high of Rs 2,54,174 per kg.

The volatile trading session on the Multi-Commodity Exchange saw silver futures falling by Rs 7,124, or 2.97%, to a low of Rs 2,32,663 per kg. Last week, silver had gained 15.04%, a substantial climb that spurred the recent profit-booking.

Gold also saw similar movements, opening higher only to pare gains later. The yellow metal dropped by Rs 1,497, or 1.07%, to Rs 1,38,376 per 10 grams after hitting a peak at the end of last week. Analysts recommend caution, suggesting a necessary correction before any further rises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

