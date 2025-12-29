Silver's Shiny Plummet: A Market Recalibration

On Monday, silver prices retreated by nearly 3% from their record highs, closing at Rs 2.32 lakh per kg on the futures market as investors booked profits. This dip followed a sharp rise, which saw the metal touching a new high of Rs 2,54,174 per kg.

The volatile trading session on the Multi-Commodity Exchange saw silver futures falling by Rs 7,124, or 2.97%, to a low of Rs 2,32,663 per kg. Last week, silver had gained 15.04%, a substantial climb that spurred the recent profit-booking.

Gold also saw similar movements, opening higher only to pare gains later. The yellow metal dropped by Rs 1,497, or 1.07%, to Rs 1,38,376 per 10 grams after hitting a peak at the end of last week. Analysts recommend caution, suggesting a necessary correction before any further rises.

(With inputs from agencies.)