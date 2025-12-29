Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Pause on Aravallis Redefinition: A Victory for Environmental Advocates

The Supreme Court's decision to stay its earlier order redefining the Aravalli hills is seen as a victory by environmentalists. They demand that ecologists and environmental experts be included in the committee studying the issue. Concerns have been raised about mining activities affecting the region's ecosystem and health.

The Supreme Court has paused its earlier directive to redefine the Aravalli hills, a move which environmentalists are hailing as a needed intervention. The pushback underscores the demand for a diversified panel including environmental experts, beyond just bureaucratic representation.

This decision comes amid concerns about ongoing mining activities in the Aravallis, viewed as detrimental to the ecological balance and public health. Key voices in the environmental community, such as Bhavreen Kandhari and Neelam Ahluwalia, have expressed relief but stress the necessity for a comprehensive environmental and social impact assessment.

Environmental advocates, including Vimlendu Jha, have lauded the court's initiative, describing it as unprecedented. The court plans to constitute a new panel to holistically re-evaluate the issue, reflecting the collective outcry against unchecked mining activities and the contested redefinition of these ancient mountains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

