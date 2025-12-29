The 2025 Most Achieved Chinese Award ceremony recently took place in Hong Kong, spotlighting the laurels of individuals who have significantly contributed to human progress. This year, Zhang Damo, a celebrated artist and Co-President of the Future Living Art Institute at One Heung Kong, received this esteemed award, becoming the first painter to earn this global recognition since its inception.

The award, renowned for its rigorous selection process and its role in recording cultures and transmitting values, has historically celebrated visionaries like Yuan Longping and I. M. Pei. Zhang Damo was honored for his innovative style, blending meticulous and freehand techniques in Chinese painting, which encapsulates profound Eastern philosophies.

In his acceptance speech, Zhang dedicated the honor to peers who continue to innovate in Chinese culture, but industry insiders note the award primarily acknowledges his unique artistic system. As the Chief Artist of the United Nations Peace Boat, he has promoted Chinese ink painting worldwide, embodying the Belt and Road Initiative's cultural mission and elevating this traditional art form to an internationally recognized cultural asset.