Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Telangana Students in California

In a tragic incident, two young women from Telangana, Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, died in a road accident in California, according to reports received by their families.

The victims, both 24 years old, were involved in a fatal crash in Bishop city around 3 a.m. on Monday while on a tour.

The women, originally from the villages of Garla and Mulkanoor in Mahabubabad district, were pursuing higher education in the United States, as per police sources.