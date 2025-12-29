Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Telangana Students in California

Two women from Telangana, Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, lost their lives in a car accident in Bishop City, California. The tragic incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Monday. Both women, who hailed from Mahabubabad district, were in the United States for higher studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:12 IST
In a tragic incident, two young women from Telangana, Meghana Rani and K Bhavana, died in a road accident in California, according to reports received by their families.

The victims, both 24 years old, were involved in a fatal crash in Bishop city around 3 a.m. on Monday while on a tour.

The women, originally from the villages of Garla and Mulkanoor in Mahabubabad district, were pursuing higher education in the United States, as per police sources.

