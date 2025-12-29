Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations
Himachal Pradesh sees an influx of tourists for New Year celebrations amid forecasts of snow and rain. The IMD predicts a western disturbance causing snowy conditions in regions like Shimla and Manali from December 30 to January 2, along with cold wave warnings across multiple districts.
Tourist hotspots in Himachal Pradesh are experiencing a surge as visitors arrive ahead of New Year celebrations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted snowfall and rain in several parts of the state, attributed to a new western disturbance expected to impact from December 30 until January 2 afternoon.
According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, snowfall is forecasted for popular tourist destinations such as Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kullu, and the Rohtang region on December 31 and January 1. Shobhit Katiyar, IMD Himachal Pradesh Senior Scientist, noted recent dry conditions but confirmed the upcoming weather shift.
The IMD has warned of a sharp temperature drop on December 31, with day temperatures potentially falling by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are expected in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts, prompting a yellow alert. Experts urge caution for tourists in snow-prone and cold wave-affected areas.
