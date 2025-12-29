Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

Horizon Industrial Parks, under the global private equity firm Blackstone, has taken a significant step by filing preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to secure Rs 2,600 crore via an IPO.

The IPO will consist entirely of fresh equity shares, with no offer for sale. Of the proceeds, around Rs 2,250 crore are allocated for debt repayment, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus.

The industrial and logistics infrastructure firm has already attracted nearly USD 200 million in a pre-IPO round and is on track to achieve a total fundraise target of approximately Rs 4,250 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)