Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore
Horizon Industrial Parks, supported by Blackstone, has filed for a Rs 2,600 crore IPO with Sebi. The move is aimed at repaying borrowings and expanding their operations. The company has raised nearly USD 200 million pre-IPO and plans a total fundraise of Rs 4,250 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:52 IST
Horizon Industrial Parks, under the global private equity firm Blackstone, has taken a significant step by filing preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to secure Rs 2,600 crore via an IPO.
The IPO will consist entirely of fresh equity shares, with no offer for sale. Of the proceeds, around Rs 2,250 crore are allocated for debt repayment, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus.
The industrial and logistics infrastructure firm has already attracted nearly USD 200 million in a pre-IPO round and is on track to achieve a total fundraise target of approximately Rs 4,250 crore.
