Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities
Waaree Energies has commenced operations of two solar inverter manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with a combined capacity of over 3 GW. This move enhances its ALMM-approved capacity to 20.17 GW, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative and renewable energy targets by promoting local manufacturing and quality solar installations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Waaree Energies announced the launch of two new solar inverter manufacturing facilities with a collective capacity surpassing 3 GW.
Located in Sarodhi-Valsad, Gujarat, these facilities, spearheaded by Waaree Power, will each produce 1.525 GW annually, upping the company's competitive edge in the growing solar industry.
The move bolsters India's 'Make in India' initiative, decreasing import reliance and propelling forward its renewable energy and employment objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cracking the 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud: A Landmark Bust in Gujarat
INSV Kaundinya embarks on maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar in Gujarat, to reach Oman after 15 days: Defence PRO.
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit
Gujarat's Horticulture Boom: A Roadmap to Future Growth
Gujarat govt unveils policies on renewable energy and green hydrogen