Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

Waaree Energies has commenced operations of two solar inverter manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with a combined capacity of over 3 GW. This move enhances its ALMM-approved capacity to 20.17 GW, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative and renewable energy targets by promoting local manufacturing and quality solar installations.

Waaree Energies announced the launch of two new solar inverter manufacturing facilities with a collective capacity surpassing 3 GW.

Located in Sarodhi-Valsad, Gujarat, these facilities, spearheaded by Waaree Power, will each produce 1.525 GW annually, upping the company's competitive edge in the growing solar industry.

The move bolsters India's 'Make in India' initiative, decreasing import reliance and propelling forward its renewable energy and employment objectives.

