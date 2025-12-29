Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

Waaree Energies announced the launch of two new solar inverter manufacturing facilities with a collective capacity surpassing 3 GW.

Located in Sarodhi-Valsad, Gujarat, these facilities, spearheaded by Waaree Power, will each produce 1.525 GW annually, upping the company's competitive edge in the growing solar industry.

The move bolsters India's 'Make in India' initiative, decreasing import reliance and propelling forward its renewable energy and employment objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)