Left Menu

Supreme Court Reconsiders Definition of Aravalli Hills Amidst Environmental Concerns

The Supreme Court has paused its decision regarding a new definition for Aravalli Hills, setting up an expert panel to address ambiguities. Environmentalists criticize the restrictive criteria, arguing it could lead to increased mining and ecological harm. A comprehensive assessment is ordered to ensure the mountain system's protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:53 IST
Supreme Court Reconsiders Definition of Aravalli Hills Amidst Environmental Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to halt its acceptance of a new definition for the Aravalli Hills, acknowledging the concerns raised by environmentalists about potential loopholes that could jeopardize the integrity of the ancient mountain range.

The court has announced the formation of a high-powered expert panel to examine so-called critical ambiguities and prevent any regulatory oversights that might strip the Aravalli ranges of essential ecological safeguards.

Environmentalists had opposed the 100-metre elevation and 500-metre gap criteria, describing it as too restrictive and potentially opening more areas for mining. The court has called for a comprehensive review to ensure the safeguarding of the ecological integrity of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

 India
2
Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

 India
3
Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

 India
4
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025