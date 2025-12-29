Supreme Court Reconsiders Definition of Aravalli Hills Amidst Environmental Concerns

The Supreme Court has decided to halt its acceptance of a new definition for the Aravalli Hills, acknowledging the concerns raised by environmentalists about potential loopholes that could jeopardize the integrity of the ancient mountain range.

The court has announced the formation of a high-powered expert panel to examine so-called critical ambiguities and prevent any regulatory oversights that might strip the Aravalli ranges of essential ecological safeguards.

Environmentalists had opposed the 100-metre elevation and 500-metre gap criteria, describing it as too restrictive and potentially opening more areas for mining. The court has called for a comprehensive review to ensure the safeguarding of the ecological integrity of the region.

