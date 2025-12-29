Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

In a significant development in the primary market, four companies, including Knack Packaging and Shivalaya Construction, have secured approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to collectively raise over Rs 1,400 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). The nod was granted after the firms filed draft papers between August and September.

The IPOs, which include Varmora Granito and Behari Lal Engineering, comprise a mixture of fresh share issuance and offers for sale from existing shareholders. This flurry of approvals underscores a robust year for the primary market, which saw a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore raised by companies in 2025, supported by strong domestic liquidity and a favorable macroeconomic climate.

A significant portion of the funds raised by these companies will be directed towards strategic growth initiatives. For instance, Knack Packaging plans to utilize a major chunk of its Rs 475 crore IPO to set up a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, while Shivalaya Construction will allocate part of its Rs 450 crore proceeds to repay debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)