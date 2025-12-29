Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'Drishyam 3' Cast for Goa Shoot

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat joins 'Drishyam 3', with shooting moving to Goa after completing Mumbai schedule. Goa filming begins January 8, with Ajay Devgn and cast returning. Akshaye Khanna departs. The Hindi film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, based on Malayalam series, releases October 2, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:39 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'Drishyam 3' Cast for Goa Shoot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for fans of the 'Drishyam' franchise, actor Jaideep Ahlawat has officially joined the cast of 'Drishyam 3'. With the film's ensemble cast set to head to Goa, the shoot is expected to commence on January 8 and wrap up by the end of February.

The entire roster, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, will participate in this leg of filming. Notably, the production has sent a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna following his decision to exit the project. 'Drishyam' revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, and his desperate attempts to protect his family after they become embroiled in a murder incident.

Produced by Panorama Studios and directed by Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 3' is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The franchise, deeply rooted in its Malayalam origins, continues to intrigue audiences with its gripping narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Congress Fights for Free Power Amid ASD Controversy

Odisha Congress Fights for Free Power Amid ASD Controversy

 India
2
Rise in Violence Against Kashmiris Sparks JKSA Protest

Rise in Violence Against Kashmiris Sparks JKSA Protest

 India
3
India Extends Oil and Gas Block Auction Deadline Amid Holiday Season

India Extends Oil and Gas Block Auction Deadline Amid Holiday Season

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Alleged Drone Attack on Putin's Residence Escalates Conflict

Tensions Rise: Alleged Drone Attack on Putin's Residence Escalates Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025