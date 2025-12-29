Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'Drishyam 3' Cast for Goa Shoot

In a significant development for fans of the 'Drishyam' franchise, actor Jaideep Ahlawat has officially joined the cast of 'Drishyam 3'. With the film's ensemble cast set to head to Goa, the shoot is expected to commence on January 8 and wrap up by the end of February.

The entire roster, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, will participate in this leg of filming. Notably, the production has sent a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna following his decision to exit the project. 'Drishyam' revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, and his desperate attempts to protect his family after they become embroiled in a murder incident.

Produced by Panorama Studios and directed by Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 3' is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The franchise, deeply rooted in its Malayalam origins, continues to intrigue audiences with its gripping narrative.

