Pinaka Rocket's Maiden Flight Test: A New Milestone in Defence Technology

The defence ministry reported the successful maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha. Achieving precise target impact and demonstrating the rocket's versatility, the test is regarded as a significant enhancement for the armed forces' capabilities.

Updated: 29-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:40 IST
Pinaka Rocket's Maiden Flight Test: A New Milestone in Defence Technology
  • Country:
  • India

The defence ministry announced that the maiden flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket was a success, with the rocket reaching its target with remarkable precision. Conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, the LRGR demonstrated all planned in-flight manoeuvres, achieving its maximum range of 120 km.

This key test highlights the versatile launch capabilities of the rocket, which was launched from the existing Pinaka launcher. Designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment and supported by DRDO collaborations, the rocket's success marks a milestone in defence technology.

Key figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams involved, emphasizing the rocket's potential to substantially enhance the armed forces. Minister Singh lauded this development as a 'game changer' for India's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

