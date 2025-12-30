Rima Das Shines: Excellence in Directing Award for 'Village Rockstars 2'

Filmmaker Rima Das has received the Excellence in Directing award from the prestigious New York Women in Film and Television organization for her movie 'Village Rockstars 2'.

The award highlights her contribution to cinema, being part of a cohort of 11 international filmmakers acknowledged for their work. Das expressed the honor's significance, emphasizing the global resonance of authentic Indian stories.

The sequel to the acclaimed 'Village Rockstar', 'Village Rockstars 2' premiered at the Busan International Film Festival 2024 and secured the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film. Other notable honorees included directors Suzannah Herbert, Cherien Dabis, and Shonali Bose.

