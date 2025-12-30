Uttar Pradesh Establishes New Cultural Landmark in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh's government, under the leadership of Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, has announced the establishment of a 'culture headquarters' in Lucknow. The new facility will house the offices of the Culture Department's directorates, streamlining operations under one roof.

Plans are underway to develop a park in the state capital, showcasing items related to both tourism and culture, as part of an initiative to enhance attractions in Lucknow's municipal parks. This move is poised to bolster the city's appeal as a tourist destination.

The minister also unveiled a new bus service, set to launch on January 6, designed to facilitate sightseeing in Lucknow. Officials have been tasked with accelerating construction projects for museums and monuments, with the aim of elevating Lucknow to an international tourism status on par with cities like Agra and Varanasi.