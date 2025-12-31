Silent Celebration: Hong Kong Rings in New Year Without Fireworks

Hong Kong's New Year celebrations will forgo their traditional fireworks display following a devastating fire in November that claimed at least 161 lives. This year, the city will welcome 2026 with a music show featuring the soft rock duo Air Supply in the Central business district.

The city's famous light show will involve eight landmarks transforming into countdown clocks at midnight. Hotel and restaurant businesses, usually thriving due to the fireworks, are expected to face challenges, as noted by Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law.

The fire occurred at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, under renovation with substandard safety measures, resulting in the rapid spread of the blaze and a tragic loss felt citywide. Similar past tragedies have also led to the cancellation of fireworks displays in Hong Kong.