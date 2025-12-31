Left Menu

Silent Celebration: Hong Kong Rings in New Year Without Fireworks

Hong Kong will celebrate the 2026 New Year without fireworks due to a fatal fire in November. A music show and light displays will replace the usual spectacle. Previous similar incidents have led to fireworks cancellations in Hong Kong, affecting tourism and local businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong's New Year celebrations will forgo their traditional fireworks display following a devastating fire in November that claimed at least 161 lives. This year, the city will welcome 2026 with a music show featuring the soft rock duo Air Supply in the Central business district.

The city's famous light show will involve eight landmarks transforming into countdown clocks at midnight. Hotel and restaurant businesses, usually thriving due to the fireworks, are expected to face challenges, as noted by Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law.

The fire occurred at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, under renovation with substandard safety measures, resulting in the rapid spread of the blaze and a tragic loss felt citywide. Similar past tragedies have also led to the cancellation of fireworks displays in Hong Kong.

