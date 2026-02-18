Left Menu

Caribbean Outcry: Fishermen & US Strikes Clash Over Safety

Following a US strike in the Caribbean that killed three, St. Vincent's National Fisherfolk Organization urges fishermen to be cautious. Debate arises over the legality of these strikes, with calls for accountability and challenges to US justifications, amid a peak fishing season in the region.

The National Fisherfolk Organization in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is urging fishermen to exercise extreme caution following a recent US attack in the eastern Caribbean that resulted in three fatalities onboard a suspected drug vessel.

Winsbert Harry, the organization's president, highlighted safety concerns for Caribbean fishermen, referencing the peak tuna season's reliance on them for livelihoods. He advised clear identification of boats and vigilance at sea.

The strikes, unaccompanied by drug evidence, have sparked outcry from officials and families of the deceased, leading to lawsuits and criticism of the US strike's legality, questioning its impact on innocent lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

