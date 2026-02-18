Left Menu

Skywalk Initiative: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety on NH-16

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will construct a 500-metre skywalk from Palasuni to Rasulgarh to improve pedestrian safety on National Highway-16 in Bhubaneswar. This project, costing Rs 20 crore, is in response to frequent accidents caused by heavy traffic in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:28 IST
Skywalk Initiative: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety on NH-16
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to enhance pedestrian safety amid increasing traffic, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) announced a new project on Wednesday. A 500-metre skywalk will be constructed from Palasuni to Rasulgarh on National Highway-16.

The decision comes after a series of accidents at the Palasuni section, attributed to the heavy traffic flow during peak hours. According to reports, at least three accidents occurred in the span of two months.

Named as a significant step towards safer roads, the skywalk project is budgeted at Rs 20 crore. It aims to offer pedestrians a secure and well-lit walkway, simultaneously ensuring smoother vehicular movement below, stated NHAI's regional office in Odisha on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

China's Trade Tango: Mastering Global Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

Australia Seeks Redemption Against Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

 Global
3
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
4
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026