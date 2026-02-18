Skywalk Initiative: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety on NH-16

In an effort to enhance pedestrian safety amid increasing traffic, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) announced a new project on Wednesday. A 500-metre skywalk will be constructed from Palasuni to Rasulgarh on National Highway-16.

The decision comes after a series of accidents at the Palasuni section, attributed to the heavy traffic flow during peak hours. According to reports, at least three accidents occurred in the span of two months.

Named as a significant step towards safer roads, the skywalk project is budgeted at Rs 20 crore. It aims to offer pedestrians a secure and well-lit walkway, simultaneously ensuring smoother vehicular movement below, stated NHAI's regional office in Odisha on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)