Enhancing Pilgrim Experience: Vaishno Devi Shrine's New Initiatives

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is making significant strides in improving facilities for pilgrims visiting the revered site in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, revealed CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Wednesday.

Despite a noticeable decline in annual pilgrim footfall due to security concerns and weather disruptions, the board remains committed to ensuring a smooth experience for devotees. This is highlighted by the recent opening of the 'Sadhana Kaksh', a meditation hall at the shrine's premises, which has received positive feedback.

As the year concludes with high devotional influx, the board prioritizes accommodation, security, and seamless darshan to enhance visitor satisfaction, which they plan to continue improving upon in the coming year, focusing on ongoing projects that promise to strengthen visitor arrangements further.

