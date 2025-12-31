Left Menu

Enhancing Pilgrim Experience: Vaishno Devi Shrine's New Initiatives

The Vaishno Devi shrine board in Jammu and Kashmir is intensifying efforts to improve pilgrim facilities. Despite a drop in footfall due to security and weather concerns, the introduction of a 'Sadhana Kaksh' for meditation has been well-received. The board focuses on security and accommodation enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:00 IST
Enhancing Pilgrim Experience: Vaishno Devi Shrine's New Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is making significant strides in improving facilities for pilgrims visiting the revered site in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, revealed CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Wednesday.

Despite a noticeable decline in annual pilgrim footfall due to security concerns and weather disruptions, the board remains committed to ensuring a smooth experience for devotees. This is highlighted by the recent opening of the 'Sadhana Kaksh', a meditation hall at the shrine's premises, which has received positive feedback.

As the year concludes with high devotional influx, the board prioritizes accommodation, security, and seamless darshan to enhance visitor satisfaction, which they plan to continue improving upon in the coming year, focusing on ongoing projects that promise to strengthen visitor arrangements further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee depreciation against US dollar reflects falling terms of trade due to impact of high tariffs, slowdown in capital flows: RBI report.

Rupee depreciation against US dollar reflects falling terms of trade due to ...

 Global
2
48 alleged criminals killed, 3,153 injured in encounters with UP Police in 2025 - highest in 8 years: DGP Rajeev Krishna.

48 alleged criminals killed, 3,153 injured in encounters with UP Police in 2...

 India
3
Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

 India
4
Plastisphere Viruses: Hidden Drivers of Antibiotic Resistance

Plastisphere Viruses: Hidden Drivers of Antibiotic Resistance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025