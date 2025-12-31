Hettich Expands in India with New Chennai Touchpoints

In a strategic move to enhance its presence in India, the German lifestyle brand Hettich has inaugurated two new outlets in Chennai. The family-owned company, renowned for its German-engineered furniture fittings and door hardware, aims to capture the evolving Indian market.

The Hettich Experience Centre, located on Spur Tank Road in Chetpet, serves as a comprehensive showcase of the brand's portfolio. It is designed to be a hub for architects, designers, and homeowners, offering an inspiring space to explore and engage with Hettich's innovative solutions. The company's statement underscores this centre's role as a pivotal point for interaction and consultation.

Meanwhile, the Hettich Exclusive Store in Mylapore promises a curated experience for visitors. Providing walkthroughs of modern living spaces, this franchise-led store marks a significant step in Hettich's broader strategy to proliferate exclusive stores nationwide, creating a robust network of experiential touchpoints for modern living solutions.