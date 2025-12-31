Left Menu

Hettich Expands in India with New Chennai Touchpoints

Hettich, a German lifestyle brand known for furniture fittings, has opened two new outlets in Chennai. These touchpoints include the Hettich Experience Centre and Hettich Exclusive Store, both offering immersive experiences in German engineering for architects, designers, and homeowners, while aiming to expand their footprint in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:27 IST
Hettich Expands in India with New Chennai Touchpoints
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance its presence in India, the German lifestyle brand Hettich has inaugurated two new outlets in Chennai. The family-owned company, renowned for its German-engineered furniture fittings and door hardware, aims to capture the evolving Indian market.

The Hettich Experience Centre, located on Spur Tank Road in Chetpet, serves as a comprehensive showcase of the brand's portfolio. It is designed to be a hub for architects, designers, and homeowners, offering an inspiring space to explore and engage with Hettich's innovative solutions. The company's statement underscores this centre's role as a pivotal point for interaction and consultation.

Meanwhile, the Hettich Exclusive Store in Mylapore promises a curated experience for visitors. Providing walkthroughs of modern living spaces, this franchise-led store marks a significant step in Hettich's broader strategy to proliferate exclusive stores nationwide, creating a robust network of experiential touchpoints for modern living solutions.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Mini Bangladesh' in Karnataka

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Mini Bangladesh' in Karnataka

 India
2
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
3
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
4
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025