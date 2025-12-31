Hettich Expands in India with New Chennai Touchpoints
Hettich, a German lifestyle brand known for furniture fittings, has opened two new outlets in Chennai. These touchpoints include the Hettich Experience Centre and Hettich Exclusive Store, both offering immersive experiences in German engineering for architects, designers, and homeowners, while aiming to expand their footprint in India.
In a strategic move to enhance its presence in India, the German lifestyle brand Hettich has inaugurated two new outlets in Chennai. The family-owned company, renowned for its German-engineered furniture fittings and door hardware, aims to capture the evolving Indian market.
The Hettich Experience Centre, located on Spur Tank Road in Chetpet, serves as a comprehensive showcase of the brand's portfolio. It is designed to be a hub for architects, designers, and homeowners, offering an inspiring space to explore and engage with Hettich's innovative solutions. The company's statement underscores this centre's role as a pivotal point for interaction and consultation.
Meanwhile, the Hettich Exclusive Store in Mylapore promises a curated experience for visitors. Providing walkthroughs of modern living spaces, this franchise-led store marks a significant step in Hettich's broader strategy to proliferate exclusive stores nationwide, creating a robust network of experiential touchpoints for modern living solutions.