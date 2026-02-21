VP Radhakrishnan Releases Constitution in Tamil, Gujarati on Mother Language Day

Marking International Mother Language Day, Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday released the updated versions of the Constitution of India in Tamil and Gujarati, along with the 8th Edition of the Legal Glossary (English–Hindi), at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

Describing the occasion as deeply symbolic, the Vice-President said releasing the Constitution in Indian languages reinforces the importance of mother tongues in shaping identity, thought and cultural continuity.

Celebrating India’s Linguistic Strength

Highlighting India’s linguistic diversity, Shri Radhakrishnan said that from Tamil to Kashmiri and from Gujarati to Assamese, every language carries centuries of heritage and civilisational wisdom.

“The Constitution of India recognises this diversity and celebrates multilingualism as a strength,” he said, adding that few countries in the world make their Constitution available in as many languages as India.

He appreciated Union Minister of Law and Justice Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, for expanding access to the Constitution in multiple Indian languages.

Expanding Constitutional Access

The Vice-President recalled that in the past decade, official translated versions of the Constitution were made available for the first time in languages such as Bodo, Dogri and Santhali. He noted attending the release of the Santhali edition at Rashtrapati Bhavan last December.

He also mentioned that last year the Constitution was released in Nepali for the Nepali-speaking population of India — further broadening democratic outreach.

Referring to Tamil and Gujarati, he said both languages embody centuries of literary brilliance, philosophical depth and cultural wisdom.

He recalled the Prime Minister’s recent remarks in Malaysia praising Tamil as one of the world’s most ancient languages and a proud gift of India to humanity, while also highlighting the richness of Gujarati literary tradition.

Legal Glossary as an Instrument of Empowerment

The Vice-President also welcomed the release of the 8th Edition of the Legal Glossary (English–Hindi), stating that its simplified language would benefit lawmakers, students, judicial officers, researchers, translators and policymakers.

He described the glossary not merely as a reference work but as “an instrument of empowerment” that makes legal terminology more accessible and understandable.

Strengthening Democratic Participation

Shri Radhakrishnan said making the Constitution available in citizens’ mother tongues deepens constitutional awareness and strengthens democratic participation.

He commended the Ministry of Law and Justice for its extensive efforts in preparing and publishing these translations.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that a nation’s culture resides in the hearts and souls of its people — and that language is the bridge to that soul — the Vice-President urged citizens to celebrate not only their own mother tongue but the collective symphony of languages that make Bharat diverse and harmonious.

Recalling poet Subramania Bharati, he said that while India speaks many languages, it remains united in thought and purpose — to serve Mother Bharat.