Constitutional Crisis: President Shahabuddin's Allegations Against Interim Leader Yunus
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin accused former interim government head Muhammad Yunus of multiple efforts to remove him from office. Shahabuddin highlighted the crucial support from the armed forces, which prevented his ouster. The President stressed the importance of maintaining constitutional continuity during political upheaval.
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has made serious allegations against Muhammad Yunus, the former head of an interim government. He claimed that Yunus attempted to oust him during a period of political instability.
In an interview with Kalerkantha, Shahabuddin disclosed that the armed forces chiefs offered unwavering support, reinforcing his position as the supreme commander, and ensuring that the presidency was preserved.
He voiced concerns over attempts to create a constitutional void, stressing that the new BNP leadership stood with him to maintain constitutional continuity. Shahabuddin criticized Yunus for bypassing him during foreign trips, a breach of protocol, and questioned the funding and motivation behind sudden protests against him.
