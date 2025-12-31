Controversy Over Lamp Lighting at Thirupparankundram Hill
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the opposition to lighting a ceremonial lamp on Thirupparankundram Hill, calling it politically driven and dismissive of cultural importance. He condemned the state's stance and defended the hill's significance, emphasizing the cultural richness of Tamil Nadu's heritage and traditions.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has condemned the opposition to the ceremonial lighting of a lamp on Thirupparankundram Hill, criticizing it as politically motivated and a disregard for cultural significance.
Pradhan expressed dismay at the state's position against the lamp lighting, labeling it as 'unfortunate.' He emphasized that the Thirupparankundram hill shrine of Subrahmanya Swamy is a vital part of Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage.
Regarding concerns over sectarian conflict near a nearby dargah, Pradhan firmly responded with rhetorical questions about erasing historic and cultural elements of Tamil Nadu, suggesting a misunderstanding of the region's cultural ethos.
