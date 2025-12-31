Controversy Over Lamp Lighting at Thirupparankundram Hill

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has condemned the opposition to the ceremonial lighting of a lamp on Thirupparankundram Hill, criticizing it as politically motivated and a disregard for cultural significance.

Pradhan expressed dismay at the state's position against the lamp lighting, labeling it as 'unfortunate.' He emphasized that the Thirupparankundram hill shrine of Subrahmanya Swamy is a vital part of Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage.

Regarding concerns over sectarian conflict near a nearby dargah, Pradhan firmly responded with rhetorical questions about erasing historic and cultural elements of Tamil Nadu, suggesting a misunderstanding of the region's cultural ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)