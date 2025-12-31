Celebrated Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. Passes Away at 71

Renowned actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., best known for his portrayal of the corrupt state senator Clay Davis in 'The Wire,' has died at the age of 71. The actor passed away on Tuesday in New York, as confirmed by Variety.

His manager, Brian Liebman, announced the news through an emotional Instagram post, expressing the profound sorrow felt by friends and fans alike. He praised Whitlock as both a brilliant actor and an even better person, noting the significant void his departure leaves in the hearts of many.

Born in Indiana, Whitlock was a distinguished character actor known for frequent collaborations with director Spike Lee. His unique catchphrase, "sheeeeee-it," became a staple in various projects, including HBO's 'The Wire,' and resonated deeply with audiences. His diverse career also included roles in prestigious films such as 'Goodfellas,' television shows like 'Chappelle's Show,' and lending his voice to Pixar's animated movies. Whitlock's impact on the entertainment industry endures, leaving fans to cherish the legacy he created through his distinctive performances.