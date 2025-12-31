Left Menu

Queen Camilla's Courageous Stand Against Domestic Violence

Queen Camilla publicly shares her personal experience of indecent assault for the first time, using her royal platform to advocate against violence toward women. Her speech aims to highlight domestic violence as a pressing issue and to encourage others to speak up and take action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:17 IST
Queen Camilla's Courageous Stand Against Domestic Violence
Queen Camilla
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Camilla drew significant attention on Wednesday as she publicly recounted her personal experience with indecent assault, aiming to illuminate the rampant issue of violence against women using her influential royal presence.

Camilla, an ardent campaigner against domestic abuse, shared a harrowing memory from the 1960s when she courageously resisted an attacker aboard a train. Her story, first revealed in Valentine Low's book 'Power and the Palace', sheds light on the often-hidden issue of domestic violence. Camilla hopes that by sharing her story, others may feel empowered to speak out.

The Queen's comments came during an interview with the family of Louise Hunt, who was tragically murdered by her ex-partner. Camilla praised their efforts to combat domestic violence and expressed confidence that their loved ones would be proud of their ongoing courage and advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

 India
2
Defending Secularism Amidst Allegations of Forced Conversion

Defending Secularism Amidst Allegations of Forced Conversion

 India
3
Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

 India
4
Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025