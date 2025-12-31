Queen Camilla's Courageous Stand Against Domestic Violence

Britain's Queen Camilla drew significant attention on Wednesday as she publicly recounted her personal experience with indecent assault, aiming to illuminate the rampant issue of violence against women using her influential royal presence.

Camilla, an ardent campaigner against domestic abuse, shared a harrowing memory from the 1960s when she courageously resisted an attacker aboard a train. Her story, first revealed in Valentine Low's book 'Power and the Palace', sheds light on the often-hidden issue of domestic violence. Camilla hopes that by sharing her story, others may feel empowered to speak out.

The Queen's comments came during an interview with the family of Louise Hunt, who was tragically murdered by her ex-partner. Camilla praised their efforts to combat domestic violence and expressed confidence that their loved ones would be proud of their ongoing courage and advocacy.

