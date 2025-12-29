Rising Tide of Violence Against Women in Tamil Nadu Amid Alcohol Concerns

Alarming increases in violent crimes against women in Tamil Nadu have been linked to alcohol consumption, according to BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran.

He cited a recent incident in Karur district where an intoxicated youth allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old. Nagenthran expressed his distress and urged the state for firmer action.

Criticizing the DMK government, he stressed the contradiction between their claims of a 'drug-free Tamil Nadu' and rising violence, urging accountability through stricter enforcement or potential electoral consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)