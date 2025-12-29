Left Menu

Rising Tide of Violence Against Women in Tamil Nadu Amid Alcohol Concerns

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran expresses alarm over increasing violent crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, attributing the rise to alcohol influence. He highlights a recent sexual assault incident involving a minor and criticizes the state government's handling, urging deterrent action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Alarming increases in violent crimes against women in Tamil Nadu have been linked to alcohol consumption, according to BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran.

He cited a recent incident in Karur district where an intoxicated youth allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old. Nagenthran expressed his distress and urged the state for firmer action.

Criticizing the DMK government, he stressed the contradiction between their claims of a 'drug-free Tamil Nadu' and rising violence, urging accountability through stricter enforcement or potential electoral consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

