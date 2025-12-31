Left Menu

'Donyi Polo Day' - A Celebration of Ancestral Wisdom and Nature

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlight the importance of 'Donyi Polo Day', celebrated on December 31. The day reaffirms the indigenous traditions, ethical values, and spiritual connection with nature of the people in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing continuity of traditional values in modern times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:12 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu officially extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of 'Donyi Polo Day', underscoring its intrinsic role in the identity and tradition of the state's populace.

Speaking on the significance of December 31's recognition as 'Donyi Polo Day', Khandu remarked that the indigenous faith is a genuine part of his people's existence, deeply rooted in ancestral wisdom.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed these sentiments, highlighting the day as a reflection of life's values in Arunachal Pradesh, driven by the guidance of the Sun and Moon, Donyi and Polo, toward a harmonious existence.

