Controversy Swirls Around Political Activities at Magh Mela Camp

The Prayagraj Mela Authority recently issued a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Sandeep Yadav for allegedly orchestrating political activities at the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan's camp during the Magh Mela event, officials revealed on Wednesday.

According to the notice dated December 29, religious leaders have voiced concerns over non-religious activities purportedly occurring at the camp, contrary to Magh Mela regulations. The authority demanded an explanation from Yadav about the preparations for these activities.

Yadav, in response, denied the allegations, describing them as a sign of the BJP's frustration over potential electoral defeat in 2027. He cited the community services provided by the organization in past events and accused the BJP of lacking evidence to substantiate their claims.

