Air Marshal Tiwari: Four Decades of Aviation Excellence

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, a veteran with over 3,600 hours of flying time and several key command roles, has retired as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS). His illustrious four-decade career was marked by notable service to the nation.

Awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for outstanding operational service, Tiwari was appointed VCAS on May 2, 2025. Tiwari's extensive experience includes operational testing and roles like the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff in various capacities.

Rising through ranks since his commissioning as a fighter pilot in 1986, Tiwari has been instrumental in testing and operationalizing key IAF systems. Notable positions he held included Air Attache in Paris and roles at the IAF HQ. Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor is likely to follow in his footsteps as VCAS.